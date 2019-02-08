Nine IPS officers transferred in Bihar

The Bihar government Friday transferred nine IPS officers with Patna getting its new Zonal Inspector General of Police (IG), a government notification said.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Raj (1989 batch) has been made Director General (Training) with additional charge of DG, Bihar Police Academy, according to a Home department notification.
Amit Kumar, a 1994 batch IPS officer who is currently holding the post of ADG, Railway, has been given additional charge of ADG (Law and Order).
Nayyar Hasnain Khan and Sunil Kumar, both 1996 batch officers, would swap places in the same capacity as Zonal IGs.
Khan, currently Patna Zonal Inspector General, has been made new Zonal Inspector General of Police of Tirhut zone at Muzaffarpur while Sunil Kumar will replace Khan as Zonal IG of Patna.
Abhinav Kumar - who is currently holding the post of Assistant to IG, Railway, Bihar - will be Patna city SP (West), the notification said.
Nalanda SP Sudhir Kumar Porika will be SP, Special Task Force (STF), Patna, while Patna SP (Rural) Anand Kumar has been made Commandant of Bihar Military Police (BMP-7) at Katihar.
Nilesh Kumar - currently SP, STF - will be SP of Nalanda while Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is currently serving as SP (Rail) Muzaffarpur, will be new SP (Rural) Patna.
