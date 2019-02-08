At least 11 suspected drug traffickers killed in Rio

Law enforcement officials in Brazil's second largest city say that at least 11 suspected drug traffickers were killed in a shootout with police in a located in the bohemian neighbourhood.

Col. said the confrontation took place Friday as officers entered the area where the suspects were hiding. He said that none of the police were hurt.

Officers seized drugs, rifles, guns and ammunition during the anti-drug trafficking operation.

is one of the world's most violent cities with frequent shootouts between police and drug gangs and an annual homicide rate of around 50 per 100,000 inhabitants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)