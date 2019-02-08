Officials say a hiker in Pennsylvania's was attacked by a rabid and defended by his dog, who pulled the varmint off.

A for the says the "came out of nowhere" and lunged at the 60-year-old man's legs.

tells LehighValleyLive.com it was muddy where the man was hiking and he fell and was bitten several more times by the She says the man's black lab named Fasha jumped into action, pulling the animal off the owner and immobilizing it.

The dog, named after dog in the Arlo Guthrie's song "Alice's Restaurant," wasn't harmed in the Jan. 28 attack. The raccoon carcass tested positive for rabies. The man received treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)