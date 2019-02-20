DMK finalises seat sharing with Congress, allots 9 seats in TN

DMK Wednesday finalised seat sharing with key ally for the coming Lok Sabha elections, allotting nine seats in and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

DMK M K made the announcement at party in the presence of incharge of Mukul Wasnik, TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders following conclusion of seat sharing talks.

The constituencies to be allotted to will be announced later, he said.

The DMK will finalise seat sharing exercise for other allies soon, added.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in and one in Puducherry, ruled by the Congress.

The pact comes a day after the ruling AIADMK cobbled alliances with and allotting them five and seven Lok Sabha seats respectively.

