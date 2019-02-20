Steel Ministry extends till Apr 17 deadline for non BIS-certified high grade steel

The Wednesday extended till April 17 the deadline for mandatory use of (BIS) certified in

Automobile manufacturers in have been importing and had pressed the government to extend the deadline for using (BIS) certified beyond February 17.

According to auto manufacturers, they are facing difficulty in sourcing high-grade steel from domestic companies while foreign suppliers have expressed reluctance to seek certification due to very low volumes.

In a notification on Wednesday, the steel ministry said, "in pursuance to the enforcement of steel and dated August 13, 2018, the informs that all grades available in Indian standards IS 4454 (Part-1): 2001, IS 4454 (Part II): 2001, IS 11169 (Part-I): 1984 and IS 6603: 2001, IS 6527: 1995 and IS 6528: 1995 shall remain outside the purview of the quality control order till April 17, 2019."



To promote local manufacturing, the steel ministry in June 2018 mandated certification for the commodity to be sold in This included both for domestically produced and imported steel.

For the domestic auto industry, December 17, 2018 was set as the deadline to meet the norm.

Following the concerns raised by the auto makers, the government in December 2018 extended the deadline for automobile makers till February 17.

The automobile manufacturers had sought a year's time, expressing their inability to locally soon citing inconsistent quality.

