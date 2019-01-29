Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate 331-metre-long Bein bridge in J-K's Samba district

Sitharaman will inaugurate the strategically important 331-metre-long here in mid-February, an said Tuesday.

The bridge is considered to be most strategic for the movement of armed forces and the BSF along the Indo-Pak border, Commanding Col told

It will usher in a new revolution in the connectivity of roads and bridges in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

" Sitharaman will inaugurate 331.20-metre-long in Samba district of and dedicate it to the nation (in the middle of next month)," Col Shahi said.

The has been constructed at a cost of Rs 21.03 crore under the supervision of (BRO), he said.

"It has been completed six months before its scheduled time," he said, adding that the bridge is constructed on the Parole-Rajoura road.

"The Bein bridge is strategically very important for the in deploying forces on the border areas as well as in smooth connectivity for the people of border villages in Samba sector," the said.

The bridge is important as connectivity gets disrupted during monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)