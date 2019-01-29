Jailed Manipur journalist's wife demands his immediate release

Ranjita Elangbam, wife of jailed Kishorchandra Wangkhem, said on Tuesday her family was victim of political propaganda and demanded that the government release her husband immediately.

Addressing a press conference organised by NGO Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), she said her husband was labelled as a "womaniser, alcoholic and even abusive" as part of the propaganda.

"It is unbearable for me and my two daughters," she said.

Wangkhem was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) by the government for criticising it.

The of Imphal West had ordered detention of Wangkhem, a 39-year-old who works for a local TV channel, on November 27 last year, allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in and the Centre for observing

