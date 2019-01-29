JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jailed Manipur journalist's wife demands his immediate release

Suicide bombers attack IGP's office in Balochistan; 9 killled
Business Standard

Modi wasted 5 years, time for change has come: Rahul

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wasted" five years of the country's precious time and the time for "change" had come.

Gandhi said he wants to see Chinese youngsters using phones that say "Made in India" and not the other way round.

"We can do it. We need to come together as a country," he said in a Facebook post.

"Narendra Modi has wasted five years of this country's precious time. No more!

The time for change has come," the Congress chief said.

Gandhi has been critical of the government's 'Make in India' campaign and often compared India's position in the manufacturing market as compared to China. The government has repeatedly asserted that it has done well on all economic counts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements