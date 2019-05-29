Nitish meets Shah ahead of Modi govt's inauguration

Chief Minister Kumar on Wednesday met Amit Shah, and both leaders are understood to have discussed Kumar's party JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

The JD(U) also held a meeting of his party's office-bearers.

JD(U) leaders are of the view that the party may get two berths, one with Cabinet rank and another with

However, there has been no official word on the JD(U)'s likely representation in the government.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party, is likely to be represented by its in the government.

The LJP had on Tuesday passed a resolution, naming him as its in the government.

