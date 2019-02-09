NKorea-US-SKorea-politics-diplomacy-nuclear-Trump

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.
"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un.
It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" Trump tweeted. "North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse," he added.
"He may surprise some but he won't surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is.
