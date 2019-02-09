NKorea-US-SKorea-politics-diplomacy-nuclear-Trump

US announced Friday that his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Un will take place in on February 27 and 28.

"My representatives have just left North after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Un.

It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" Trump tweeted. "North Korea, under the leadership of Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse," he added.

"He may surprise some but he won't surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is.

