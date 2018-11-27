NLCIL contributes Rs 6.79 crore for cyclone relief

: Employees of NLC Limited, a public sector enterprise, Tuesday contributed a day's salary amounting to Rs 3.79 crore towards cyclone relief and rehabilitation activities.

Besides, the management of the company contributed Rs 3 crore for the cause, a press release said.

of the company Rakesh Kumar handed over a cheque for Rs 6.79 crore to the Chief Minister K at his office here, it said.

NLCIL said it has dispatched a team to carry out the relief operations in the cyclone-hit areas.

The cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, and left a trail of destruction claiming 63 lives.

