NLCIL contributes Rs 6.79 crore for cyclone relief

: Employees of NLC India Limited, a public sector enterprise, Tuesday contributed a day's salary amounting to Rs 3.79 crore towards cyclone relief and rehabilitation activities.
Besides, the management of the company contributed Rs 3 crore for the cause, a press release said.
Chairman and managing director of the company Rakesh Kumar handed over a cheque for Rs 6.79 crore to the Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his office here, it said.
NLCIL said it has dispatched a team to carry out the relief operations in the cyclone-hit areas.
The cyclone crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, and left a trail of destruction claiming 63 lives.
