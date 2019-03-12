No alliance with Cong in any state: Mayawati; We don't need her, says Cong

In a blow to the prospects of an opposition grand alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the polls, BSP Tuesday said her party will not have an election tie-up with the in any state.

Mayawati's statement drew a sharp retort from the Congress, with its unit saying, We don't need her.

In a statement, said, "It is being made clear again that the will not have any electoral alliance with the in any state."



Referring to her party's pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's in Uttar Pradesh, said it is based on "mutual respect" and "honest intentions".

"The SP-BSP alliance is perfect enough to defeat the BJP, especially in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The SP and the BSP have stitched together an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, keeping the out, though the two parties decided not to field any candidates in and Amethi, the traditional strongholds of the grand old party.

Of the 80 seats in the state, the SP will contest 37 and the BSP 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and two for (Rae Bareli) and

Mayawati's remarks came on a day when the highest policy-making body of -- the (CWC) -- met in Ahmedabad, led by Rahul Gandhi and

said it was not up to Mayawati to decide whether wanted to enter an alliance with her party.

She doesn't have even a single seat in Parliament. How can she decide if has to come on board or not?"



"We are fighting the election alone and do not want an alliance. We don't need her, he told

Instead of speaking about the Congress, she needs to first work on her coalition with the SP, which is breaking up. Wait for 15 to 20 days and see how things unfold," he said.

He added there was no discussion on a coalition with the BSP at any level in the Congress.

"They are desperate," he said, referring to

Asked about Mayawati's remarks, Congress party's west UP in-charge told a TV channel, "We respect the views of every party. This view also we respect."



Earlier, he has said the Congress will fight the in on its own strength, arguing that the path of his party may be different from that of the SP and the BSP but their objective is the same.

The BSP chief's statement comes on a day the searched a dozen properties in and linked to retired IAS office Net Ram, who served in top positions during Mayawati's tenure as UP minister, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

Addressing party leaders from various states, excluding Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, Mayawati has said while several parties are "eager" for an alliance, the BSP would not do anything for mere electoral gains as it could "harm the BSP movement".

The polls will pit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led against a combination of opposition parties -- including the Congress, the Left and several regional forces -- that are still trying to forge a grand alliance to minimise the division of votes.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11.

