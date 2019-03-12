JUST IN
Manmohan not contesting from Amritsar, no alliance in Punjab: Amarinder
Business Standard

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Maneka might vacate Pilibhit seat for son Varun

According to the sources, the suggestion was made by Maneka amid apprehensions that Varun might be defeated by a strong Congress candidate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maneka Gandhi
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi might vacate her Pilibhit seat for son Varun Gandhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to sources.

The final decision in the matter would be taken by the BJP leadership, they said.

The BJP may have Varun contest from Pilibhit instead of his own seat, Sultanpur, which is next to Amethi, the constituency of his cousin and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

According to the sources, the suggestion was made by Maneka amid apprehensions that Varun might be defeated by a strong Congress candidate.

The Union minister might instead contest the election from Karnal in Haryana.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:50 IST

