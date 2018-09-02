No 'Bunty Aur Babli' sequel in works as of now: Abhishek Bachchan

reveals filmmaker thought of making a sequel to the hit "Bunty Aur Babli" back in 2005 but he dropped the idea as there was no script at that time.

Recently there were reports that the sequel was in the works but Abhishek said no one has approached him for it.

Calling "Bunty Aur Babli" a special film, the told PTI, "Soon after the release of the film in 2005, Aditya Chopra, the producer of the film, was very keen that we do a sequel but he did not have a story at that point of a time.

"Would he want to make a sequel? At that point of time, he did. If finds a story that is worthy and he wants us to do it, he will let us know. As of now I can't say anything."



The film directed by Shaad Ali was about two small-town misfits, played by Abhishek and Rani Mukherji, who run away from their homes to make their mark in the world and end up as fraudsters.

There have also been rumours about Abhishek will be part of "Dhoom 4" that will reportedly have as the antagonist this time. The action franchise has seen different villains - John Abraham, and most recently, - in every installment.

"Till doesn't tell me I would not believe any of the rumours," Abhishek added.

The 42-year-old is excited to reunite with wife after a gap of 10 years for "Gulab Jamun".

"'Gulab Jamun' is a script that both Aishwarya and I agreed to do. We are looking forward to it. But we are still figuring out when to do it," he said.

