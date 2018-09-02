Many streets waterlogged in city after rains

Several areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging today after heavy rains lashed the city.

According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.

"Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini," traffic police said.

received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.

The Traffic Police is posting alerts on its handle to inform people about routes to be avoided.

