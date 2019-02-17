No KCR or TRS factor in LS polls, says Telangana Cong

There would be no KCR or TRS factor in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it was about electing the Prime Minister, Uttam Kumar said Sunday asserting that the party would sweep almost all the 17 seats in the state.

for Parliament is not about Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or Rashtra Samiti.

It will be a vote to elect the next and people would certainly prefer over BJP's (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, said in a press release here.

"Brainstorming sessions held in the last three days have proved that all the cadres were rejuvenated to win the Lok Sabha elections," the release quoted as saying while addressing party leaders from the constituencies of Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and at separate meetings.

He further said the Congress would field a strong candidate in constituency currently held by

"...we've hadserious introspection into the factors that led to party's defeat in last (December 2018) Assembly elections," he said in the release.

The Congress leaders from all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state have come up with many constructive, valuable and practical suggestions which would be incorporated in the final strategy of the party for the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The Lok Sabha elections could be won only through proper planning, coordination, monitoring and execution of strategy, he noted.

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre did nothing in the last five years except for making tall promises, he said, " needs a visionary like Rahul Gandhi, not Modi who cheats the nation with lies and deception."



Reddy said the Congress would take steps to empower the cadres at the booth-level and involve them in running the election campaign in an effective manner.

AICC Telangana in-charge R C Khuntia directed the leaders to focus on strengthening the party at all levels and said the appointments upto the booth-level should be completed at the earliest.

