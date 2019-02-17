IMG-Reliance not to broadcast PSL due to Pulwama attack

Reliance Sunday pulled out from broadcasting the Super League in protest against the terrorist attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

"Due to unfortunate events a couple of days back which resulted in the death of Indian soldiers, Reliance is pulling out with immediate effects, from offering for PSL. The incident that occured is deeply regrettable," stated a mail addressed to and of Cricket Board, the content of which is in possession of PTI.

Being the only producers of the event, the development means PSL will go off air unless the PCB brings in an alternate production services, an said.

The fourth edition of PSL got underway in on Thursday.

The six-team tournament is currently being held in and before moving to for final eight matches, including the summit clash in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)