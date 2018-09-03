TRS govt in Telangana 'failed' in employment generation: Uttam

Alleging that the TRS government in has 'failed' in employment generation during the last four-and-a-half years, state CongressChief N Reddy Monday said his party, if voted to power would fill one lakh job vacancies in government sector and another one lakh jobs in private sector.

ChiefMinister K Chandrasekhar Rao has caused huge disappointment among jobless youth by not filling up over two lakh vacancies, he told reporters here.

"Of nearly 2.5 lakh vacancies, Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has filled only 11,000 posts," he claimed.

The had promised to create 52 lakh direct and indirect jobs through Investment Region (ITIR), he claimed.

Recalling that the ITIR was sanctioned by the previous UPA government, Reddy alleged that the present TRS government has failed to pursue the project with the present BJP government at the Centre.

He also claimed that projects like Railway Factory at Qazipet and at Bayyaram, which were promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, remained non-starters.

"These projects could have created lakhs of new jobs for the local youth," he said.

Job creation would be one of the top priorities for if it formed government in the state, he said.

The government would ensure two lakh jobs for the youth in the first 12 months after coming to power, he said.

A major drive to fill up over 20,000 government teachers' posts through the (DSC) process would be undertaken, he added.

polls in the state are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

