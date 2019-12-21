No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts: Rajiv Kumar

-
Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.
The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.
"There is no requirement for #Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/ existing #Bank account or for #KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by Banks," Kumar said in a late evening tweet.
