JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

MEA summons top Malaysian diplomat over Mahathir's take on Citizenship Act
Business Standard

No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts: Rajiv Kumar

The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar
Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.

The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.

"There is no requirement for #Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/ existing #Bank account or for #KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by Banks," Kumar said in a late evening tweet.
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU