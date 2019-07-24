No plans to institute inquiry into death of Shastri, Mookerjee, Upadhyay

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has no plans to constitute any inquiry into the "suspicious death" of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Sangh Parivar ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

This came in response to a written question by Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

"At present, there is no such proposal under consideration. A few requests have been received recently," Reddy said replying to the question on whether the government proposes to constitute any commission on the "suspicious death" of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 15:15 IST

