No political front with Cong anywhere for LS polls: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Amid move by the unit of CPI(M) to enter into a seat sharing pact with the in the TMC ruled state, a senior CPI(M) leader Monday said there would be no political front with the



anywhere in the country for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"There would be no political front with the anywhere in the country.

There is no intention to forge a political front with the Congress in the elections," CPI(M) told reporters here.

Balakrishnan, a senior politburo member, said this in response to a question about the move by the unit of the CPI(M) to enter into a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for fighting Lok Sabha polls against Trinamool Congress led by in the state.

CPI(M) had said after the recent politburo meeting of the party that the election partners would be chosen keeping in mind the state-level equations.

The CPI(M), which had a 34-year-old unbroken stint in West Bengal, has weakened in its erstwhile bastion, after its mauling in the 2011 Assembly polls by TMC led by Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)