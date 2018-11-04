No power can stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Giriraj

Sunday said no power in the world can stop the construction of in

The people want the government and the court to find a way for constructing Ram temple, the of state for micro, small and medium enterprises told reporters here.

"Prabhu Sri Ram is the cornerstone of the faith of more than 100 crore people in the country. There is resentment and impatience among the people as cold water has been thrown on their hopes, but a way out (to construct the temple) will be chalked out. No power in the world can stop the construction of at Ayodhya," he said.

Speaking on the Private Member's Bill which will be moved by member Rakesh Sinha, the said the will have to clear its stand on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)