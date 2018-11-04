Four members of family booked for harassing woman over dowry

Four members of a were booked for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry, police said Sunday.

The woman claimed that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for bringing more

She told police that she got married to Ankur of Ambala in on November 5, 2011.

She said that her parents had given them adequate

"But a few months after the marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me for bringing more dowry," she claimed in her complaint.

She alleged that she was frequently thrashed for it and told police that she was thrown out of the house after she had delivered a baby girl.

Jatinderjit Singh, Station House Officer(SHO), City police, saidAmbala-based Ankur Bhola, (victim's husband), (father-in-law), (mother-in-law) and ( brother-in-law) have been booked.

He said that a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

The SHO said the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)