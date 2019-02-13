No problem in Mahagathbandhan over seat adjustments for Lok

R P N Wednesday said there was no problem in the (grand alliance) over seat adjustments for the coming poll in

He further said that the alliance partners will fight the election with all its might in the state to unseat the BJP.

On the reports of pulls and pressures over seat adjustments among the coalition partners, Singh, who is in-charge for Jharkhand, told reporters that leaders of every party has the pressure to get maximum number of seats to contest. But there is no problem.

Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM) of former and the are important allies of the in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand has 14 seats, and the alliance has not yet officially announced as to which party would contest how many seats and from where.

According to media reports, there is a bone of contention over a few seats on which one or the other ally is keen to field its candidate.

JMMs working Hemant Soren, who was also in Giridih, told the media that seat sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections in the state has been prepared.

Congress will contest in maximum number of seats in Lok Sabha while JMM will head the alliance in the assembly elections, he said.

Soren said the JMM has the ability to contest all the 81 assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha seats on its own, but to avoid division of votes, a shape of has been prepared".

On resentment among the Left parties for being left out of the alliance, the Congress in-charge of the state said that those who could not be included in the grouping for Lok Sabha polls would be adjusted in the year-end assembly election by giving them seats.

