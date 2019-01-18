Jharkhand opposition parties to finalise alliance by month-end

opposition parties on Thursday decided to give final shape to their alliance for the upcoming and Assembly elections by the end of January.

The decision was reached at following an opposition meeting called by of Opposition in the state Assembly and Mukti Morcha (JMM) at his residence to decide the strategy to take on the ruling in the polls.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and the left parties.

"The alliance will take shape by January 31. We have agreed to throw the BJP government from the Centre and the state," Baulal Marandi, former Chief Minister and JVM-P President, told reporters.

After the meeting, said: "The alliance for and Assembly elections will be announced both in Jharkhand and "

The political parties attending the meeting also decided to come up with the list of seats they would like to contest by January 30, so that a seat sharing formula could be worked out.

The parties concerned with hold another round of talks on seat sharing once their lists are ready. The final decision will be taken in the next meeting scheduled for January 30.

The RJD has announced to contest the and Assembly polls in Jharkhand under the leadership of

" is the and face of the opposition parties. We will fight the elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren," said Annapurna Devi, the

--IANS

ns/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)