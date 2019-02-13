Home guard slips through gap between platform and train, loses

A working with the Police Wednesday lost both of his legs after he slipped through the platform and a moving train at a railway station in district, police said.

The accident occurred when the home guard, identified as Natabara Nayak, was boarding a train at Nilagiri Road station.

Nayak, attached to station, was going to attend Naveen Patnaik's meeting at this district headquarters town.

A seriously injured Nayak was first taken to district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to the and Hospital in Cuttack.

The expressed concern over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the injured home guard.

He directed officials for arranging free medical treatment for Nayak and wished him a speedy recovery.

