No PRRS or CSF death reported in Mizoram in August

A senior of government's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said Tuesday that no death due to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and (CSF) has been reported in the state in August.

The said that there had been no reports of swine deaths during August even as 3,168 pigs and piglets had died since March of which 2,574 were confirmed as death due to

The outbreak of was confirmed on March 17 while the prevalence of CSF was confirmed by experts on April 13, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)