No PRRS or CSF death reported in Mizoram in August

A senior official of Mizoram government's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said Tuesday that no death due to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and Classical Swine Fever (CSF) has been reported in the state in August.
The official said that there had been no reports of swine deaths during August even as 3,168 pigs and piglets had died since March of which 2,574 were confirmed as death due to PRRS.
The outbreak of PRRS was confirmed on March 17 while the prevalence of CSF was confirmed by experts on April 13, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU