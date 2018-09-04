U'khand BJP terms Congress 'anti-development'

The ruling BJP in on Tuesday accused the of being "anti-development", days after a of the opposition party alleged that the was wasting money by holding roadshows in different cities across the country and abroad in preparation for an investor's summit.

was in Singapore Monday to invite investors to participate in the summit to be held here on October 7 and 8, which would be inaugurated by

State BJP's said on Tuesday, "A responsible party like should have placed development over and seen some positivity in the chief minister's efforts to bring investors to the state."



"Negative remarks of leaders about the upcoming summit shows they are anti-development," he said.

Accusing the Congress of doing nothing for when in power, Bhasin claimed all the industrialisation in the state took place because of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who gave it a special category status and an industrial package soon after its creation.

"Vajpayee always generously helped the state to grow without ever caring that it was a Congress-ruled state at that time. That shows the BJP has always placed development over politics," he said.

Senior Congress had recently accused the of blowing away lots of money over holding roadshows in different cities in the country and abroad in the name of preparing for the summit.

"At a time when the people of the state are battling the effects of heavy rains, the and his officials are spending crores on foreign visits in the name of investors' summit," he had said.

