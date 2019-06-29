No relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana

Heatwave maintained its grip on Punjab and Haryana Saturday with maximum temperatures touching up to five notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperatures hovered between two to five notches above normal limits in most parts of the two states, the department said.

Amritsar in Punjab sizzled at a maximum of 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Ambala (41.8), Patiala (41.6), Ludhiana (41), all five notches above the normal, the MeT said.

In Haryana, Bhiwani and Narnaul were the hottest places at 42.8 degrees Celsius each, three notches above the average, it said.

Hisar settled at a high of 42 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, followed by 41 degrees Celsius in Karnal, five notches above the average, the weatherman said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the MeT office said.

The Met department forecast light to moderate rains and thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in the coming week.

