India start well in Snooker World Cup

Press Trust of India  |  Doha 

Defending champions India made a strong start in the IBSF Snooker World Cup with victories over South Africa and Thailand here on Saturday.

Pankaj Advani and Manan Chandra had annexed the coveted title last year. This time, India's top two ranked players, Pankaj and Laxman Rawat, are vying to bring back the cup.

The format is similar to that of Davis Cup that includes two singles, a doubles and two reverse singles. The tie is a best-of-five affair.

India trounced South Africa 3-0 before getting the better of the mighty Thailand 3-1.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 19:25 IST

