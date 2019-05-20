No voting at four polling booths in Ferozepur

No polling took place at four booths in Ferozepur Parliamentary Constituency in on Sunday, officials said.

There was no voter turnout at polling booth number 61, 62, 63 and 64 which were set at a school in cantonment area of Ferozepur city.

"There is a report that voting did not take place at four polling booths," Punjab's S Karuna Raju said Sunday evening.

He said there were a total of 4,500 voters who were registered here. Raju said he got the matter inquired and found that the units had shifted from this place. "Therefore no voting took place," he said.

Raju said 283 ballot units, 223 control units and 509VVPATs were replaced at several places in

"The replacement percentage was 0.06 per cent for ballot units, 0.96 per cent for control units and 2.19 per cent for VVPATs," he said.

He further said paramilitary forces had been deputed to secure the EVMs.

"Fifty-six companies of paramilitary forces will provide security to the electronic voting machines in the state," he said.

Polling to 13 Lok Sabha seats in was held on Sunday.

