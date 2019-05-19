Exit polls say BJP will repeat 2014 performance in Delhi

-
Most exit polls predicted a sweep for the BJP in Delhi with some predicting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may draw a blank in the national capital in the Lok Sabha election, results of which are scheduled to be declared on May 23.
Some exit polls have projected that Congress may gain in Delhi by winning one seat.
According to India TV-CNX Exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to repeat the 2014 victory when it had won all seven seats.
It could be a big setback for the Aam Aadmi Party if the projections of exit polls and the actual results are same.
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has projected six to seven seats for BJP while 0-1 for Congress.
News 24-Chanakya has predicted all the seven seats for BJP.
Exit polls by News 18-Ipsos has projected six to seven seats for the BJP, and the Congress may gain by winning one seat.
Delhi witnessed a triangular contest among the BJP, AAP and the Congress.
