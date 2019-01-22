Noble Laureate inaugurates Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet

Noble Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan Tuesday said progress in the world has been made possible through application of science, technology and innovation.
Inaugurating the fifth edition of six-day Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here, he said there was enough evidence in history to prove that objective, scientific and technical knowledge were ingredients that made a nation rich.
Ramakrishnan said "nations that were resource-rich but knowledge-poor continued to remain poor" in soul.
Ramakrishnan in his speech spoke about the relations between humanities and science disciplines.
Talking about the multi-disciplinary approach in today's world, he talked about the intermingling of ideas of science and humanities.
Ramakrishnan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 jointly with Thomas A Steitz and Ada E Yonath "for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome.
On behalf of the host of the meet, Victoria Memorial Hall, Curator Dr Jayanta Sengupta described the event as a 'six-day extravaganza' whose objective was "to dazzle, engage, entertain and also challenge the mind."
Among the prominent names who are attending this years event are Man Booker Prize winner Yann Martel, popular writer Ruskin Bond, historian Ramchandra Guha, journalist Bachi Karkaria, actor Pankaj Kapur, thespian Soumitra Chatterjee, singer Rekha Bharadwaj and legendary actress Shabana Azmi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
