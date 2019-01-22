CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martins treatment

Super Kings has contributed Rs three lakh towards the treatment cost of former and Baroda cricketer Jacob Martin, who is on life support at a hospital.

Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and to his lungs and liver.

" Super Kings Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin," K S Viswanathan, CEO, Super Kings, said.

"We got it touch with Baroda Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery," added.

