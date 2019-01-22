JUST IN
CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martins treatment

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai Super Kings has contributed Rs three lakh towards the treatment cost of former India and Baroda cricketer Jacob Martin, who is on life support at a Vadodara hospital.

Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.

"Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin," K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.

"We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery," Viswanathan added.

