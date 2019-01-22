CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martins treatment

Chennai Super Kings has contributed Rs three lakh towards the treatment cost of former India and Baroda cricketer Jacob Martin, who is on life support at a Vadodara hospital.
Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.
"Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin," K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.
"We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery," Viswanathan added.
