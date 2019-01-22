'Chaddi' gang members accused of break-ins in Hyderabad held

-
: Two members of the notorious 'chaddi' robber-gang from Gujarat have been arrested in Mahisagar district of that state and brought here on transit warrant, police said Tuesday.
With their arrest on January 18, it came to light the gang was involved in eight house break-ins here, police said.
The robbers assumed the prefix 'chaddi' as they wore only underclothes whenever they struck.
The two members were identified as Hasan Narsing and Raju S B, police said.
The two, who were brought here Monday, confessed to having committed burglaries with the help of three others in different areas of the city since December 2017, they said.
Narsing and Raju would be taken into police custody for further questioning and recovery of stolen property, police said.
The modus operandi of the gang was to wander around a place as beggars or labourers during the day to identify vulnerable houses and then strike at night by wearing shorts and dabbing oil on their bodies to avoid being caught.
Also, the leader of another notorious inter-state prefixed 'Irani' gang from Maharashtra, which resorted to robbery by diverting the attention of the victims, was arrested and 320 gm of stolen gold recovered from his possession, they said.
The 'Irani' gang was allegedly involved in six offences in October last in different parts of Hyderabad, police said.
While two other gang members were arrested in November 2018, efforts were on catch one more who was reportedly absconding, they said.
