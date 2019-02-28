Nobody should have doubts about Maha police's capability: DGP

Newly-appointed Director General of Police said Thursday that response of the police force in the state to the current situation was "extremely measured", and no one should have any misgivings about their capacity.

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters after taking charge from outgoing DGP Datta Padsalgikar, who retired Thursday.

In apparent reference to the heightened tensions at the Indo-Pak border, he said the were ready to tackle any situation.

"Police are capable of facing any challenge thrown at us and we are handling our challenges very firmly," said Jaiswal.

"It has been a very measured response by the police and we are responding in a very measured manner to the situation," the new DGP said.

Nobody should have any misgivings about police's capability, he added.

He also appealed people to help police in whichever way they can.

Talking about security challenges for the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said senior police officers must ensure that "our men are properly trained as per the guidelines of the election commission" so as to ensure free and fair elections.

"I am sure all the unit commanders deployed in the field are competent officers. They also know whatever is required to be done to avert any untoward incident," he said.

There is "zero tolerance" for corruption in the police force, he said.

On the health of policemen, he said they are "assets of the police force" and "therefore it is entirely our duty to look after them".

"They should be fighting fit...We are successful in in making police fighting fit," said Jaiswal who was before being elevated to the top post.

