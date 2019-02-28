Jaiswal is Maha police chief, Barve Mumbai police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was Thursday appointed Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP), while Sanjay Barve will take over as the police commissioner of Mumbai, a senior official said.
The Home department issued orders of appointments of both the officers on Thursday, the official said.
Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer, replaces Datta Padsalgikar, who retires Thursday and was appointed the Mumbai police chief in July last year.
Barve was earlier considered a front-runner for the post of Mumbai police commissioner but in September last year was appointed DG of Maharashtra Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The 1987-batch IPS officer has served as managing director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.
