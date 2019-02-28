HC declines TN minister's plea to restrain NGO

The on Thursday refused to grant any immediate interim relief on a prayer by a seeking to restrain an NGO from levelling corruption charges against him in the media and on

In his suit, S P sought damages of Rs 1 crore against the non-governmental organisation, Arappor Iyakkam, for dissemination of alleged defamatory content against him, permanent injunction and the relief of an interim injunction against the NGO.

The injunctions were to restrain the organisation from publishing in any manner further "defamatory" articles, photographs, statements or caricatures insinuating him to allegations of corruption.

When the civil suit filed by came up before Justice R Subramanian, the directed tagging the suit with other similar matters and posted them for further hearing to March 8.

The minister, in his suit, contended that the convener of Arappor Iyakkam, Jayaram Venkatesan, had been spreading "false news" against him for the past one year.

Such "false" allegations against him were being made through print, and platforms, said.

The charges against him include misuse of powers, forming cartels and involvement in favouritism over calling tenders and preventing participation of others in bids in a free and fair manner, the said.

Such charges were "unsubstantiated, frivolous, false and made with a view to tarnish" his reputation among the public, he said, adding that it had "irreparably damaged" his reputation.

According to Velumani, the organisation, which has already filed a writ plea in the high court seeking a probe against him, however, continued dissemination of "false" covering the very same charges it raised in its petition against him without waiting for the outcome of its prayer.

The Iyakkam had sought a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and against the minister over alleged corruption.

