Rami Malek falls off stage post Best Actor Oscar win

The newly crowned Best at the Oscars, tumbled off the stage into the audience after the ceremony concluded.

Malek, who won the honour for his performance as in biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", looked surprised with the sudden fall and was helped up by people around him.

appeared to rush to the actor's aide, who was photographed seated in the front row with his statuette still in hand.

According to People magazine, was then moved to a private area backstage.

The outlet also said was unable to pose with Mahershala Ali, and Olivia Colman, who also won big at the

The actor, however, did not sustain any injury and he celebrated his win by popping open a bottle of champagne and showering onlookers backstage.

"Being on that stage, I don't know how I looked on that stage, but I never thought this would happen in my life. As an actor, and there are so many of us, who only dream of one thing, perhaps it's not this, it's getting a job," Malek told reporters.

"So the fact I have got this in my hand right now is beyond expectation that myself or perhaps my family could have had. It's been a tough battle. The fact I am here celebrating with you is proof a lot of things can be overcome and that anything is possible," he added.

At the Oscars, the 37-year-old beat the likes of Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, and for the Best trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)