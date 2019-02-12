North Kolkata shanties gutted

Several shanties at Dunlop area in the northern part of the city were gutted in a fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, the officials said.

The cause of the fire at the shanties in Northern Park locality was yet to be ascertained as residents of an adjacent residential building were evacuated as a part of precautionary measures, they said.

Fire Services visited the site.

