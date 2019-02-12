Woman, daughter killed in hit-and-run incident, son hurt

: Two women were killed while a man was injured Tuesday when a vehicle knocked them down near in the district and sped away, police said.

Parvathy (65), her daughter (35) were walking towards their house after getting off a bus when the unidentified vehicle hit the three, the police said.

Passersby took the three to hospital, but the women died on the way while the man was under treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation begun, they added.

