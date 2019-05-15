North Korea says it's suffering worst drought in decades

says it is suffering its worst in nearly four decades amid concern about a crisis in the country.

The official Agency said Wednesday that an average of 54.4 millimeters (2.1 inches) of rain fell throughout the country in the first five months of this year, the lowest level since 1982.

It says the is expected to continue until the end of May.

Earlier this month, UN agencies said in a joint assessment that about 10 million people in were facing "severe shortages" after the country had one of the worst harvests in a decade.

In February, North Korea's to the United Nations, Kim Song, issued an unusual appeal for

