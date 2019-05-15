Coriander futures rise 1.57 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.57 per cent to Rs 7,450 per in futures market Wednesday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions weighed on futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June edged higher by Rs 115, or 1.57 per cent, to Rs 7,450 per with an open interest of 28,260 lots.

Similarly, contracts for July delivery were trading higher by Rs 127, or 1.71 per cent, at Rs 7,560 per with an open interest of 7,060 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand at the physical market against tight supply.

