Northern Army commander briefs LG about security situation in J&K

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command, on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

This was the first meeting between the northern Army commander and Murmu who took over as the first Lieutenant Governor of the new Union Territory on October 31 following reorganisation of the state.

"Lt Gen Singh briefed Lt Governor about the overall security situation along the International Border, Line of Actual Control, Line of Control and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army," the spokesman said.

He said Murmu and the Army Commander also discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 20:55 IST

