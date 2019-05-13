Northern Army Commander visits forward bases, posts along LoC in Rajouri, Akhnoor

Lt Gen Monday visited forward bases and posts along the LoC in and Sectors and stressed on the need for being prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges.

According to a defence spokesperson, he was accompanied by Lt Gen

During the visit, Lt Gen and Lt Gen were briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

The was also briefed on use of high-end equipment and innovations by the units on ground to monitor intrusions and infiltration bids across the Line of Control, the said.

He also interacted with the soldiers and called for the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenge, the said, adding, he exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)