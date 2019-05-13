JUST IN
Business Standard

Opium seized, one person held

Press Trust of India  |  Rangia 

Police seized 1.5 kg opium worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Rangia railway station in lower Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip off, police detained a man at Rangia railway station and seized the opium from his possession, said Pranjal Baruah, Officer-in-Charge of the Rangia police station.

The detained man was supposed to carry the opium to Howrah by Kamrup express when police nabbed him, the OC said.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 21:46 IST

