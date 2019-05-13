Opium seized, one person held

-
Police seized 1.5 kg opium worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Rangia railway station in lower Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, an officer said.
Acting on a tip off, police detained a man at Rangia railway station and seized the opium from his possession, said Pranjal Baruah, Officer-in-Charge of the Rangia police station.
The detained man was supposed to carry the opium to Howrah by Kamrup express when police nabbed him, the OC said.
