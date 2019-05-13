SP's bicycle will 'puncture' under weight of BSP's elephant: Adityanath

took a swipe at the opposition alliance in the state on Monday, saying the Samajwadi Party's 'bicycle' will "puncture" under the weight of the Bahujan Samaj Party's 'elephant'.

The addressed four rallies in Maharajganj, Fazilnagar, Pipraich and Jaitpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where polling for the election will be held on the seventh and last phase on May 19.

"The 'bicycle' will puncture as the elephant is riding it," he said, referring to the poll symbols of the two parties.

The SP's poll symbol is bicycle and the BSP's elephant.

Listing the "good work" done by Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, "Whatever welfare schemes we have implemented so far, we did not discriminate people in the name of caste and religion. These were implemented in the interest of the poor."



"In Kumbh Mela, Modi ji washed the feet of sanitation workers like Lord washed the feet of Sudama," he said.

Appealing for votes in favour of the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, he," In order to help the youth in pursuing a career in the film industry, the party has given ticket to I urge the people of Gorakhpur to vote in favour of him in large numbers."



Attacking the Congress, the said, "Earlier, the had given an affidavit before the saying that there was no existence of Lord and

