Novel software may help detect heart diseases: Study

Scientists have developed an innovative new software that may make it easier to spot potentially lethal heart conditions, and lead to improvements in and treatment.

The ElectroMap software is an for processing, analysis and mapping complex cardiac data, said experts at the Dubai.

The heart's pumping ability is controlled by electrical activity that triggers the heart muscle cells to contract and relax.

In certain such as arrhythmia, the organ's electrical activity is affected.

Cardiac researchers can already record and analyse the heart's electrical behaviour using optical and electrode mapping, but widespread use of these technologies is limited by a lack of appropriate software, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"We believe that ElectroMap will accelerate innovative cardiac research and lead to wider use of mapping technologies that help to prevent the incidence of arrhythmia," said Kashif Rajpoot, Senior at the Dubai.

"This is a robustly validated for processing and by using novel data analysis strategies we have developed, this software will provide a deeper understanding of heart diseases, particularly the mechanisms underpinning potentially lethal arrhythmia," Rajpoot said.

The incidence and prevalence of continues to increase every year, but improvements in and treatment require better understanding of electrical behaviour across the heart.

Data on this behaviour can be gathered using electrocardiogram tests, but more recently, optical mapping has allowed wider measurement of cardiovascular activity in greater detail.

Insights from optical mapping experiments have given researchers a better understanding of complex arrhythmias and electrical behaviour in

"Increased availability of in the laboratory has led to expansion of this technology, but further uptake and wider application is hindered by limitations with respect to and analysis," said from the

"The new software can detect, map and analyse arrhythmic phenomena for in silico, in cellulo, animal model and in vivo patient data," said Pavlovic.

