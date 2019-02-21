NRIs can't vote online in Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission clarifies

The on Thursday said NRI voters have not been extended right to cast their in the elections due this summer.

Responding to reports which said NRI voters can cast in the upcoming polls, a Commission said no such facility has been extended.

"If it happens, it needs amendment to the Representation of the People Act. No such amendment has taken place," the said.

As of now, overseas Indians have to register as voter, come to India, go to their constituency with the original passport issued to them when they had gone abroad and cast vote.

According to estimates of the Ministry of External Affairs, there are about 3.10 crore NRIs living in different countries across the world.

An expert committee of the had said no to for NRIs but approved proxy voting.

A bill to extend proxy voting rights to NRIs was passed in recently but is pending in Rajya Sabha.

It is set to lapse on the dissolution of the present

