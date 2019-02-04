22 opposition parties to urge ECI to replace EVMs with ballot papers for conducting coming Lok Sabha polls

As many as 22 opposition parties will meet the (ECI) on Monday, seeking the replacement of machines (EVMs) with ballot papers for conducting the coming Lok Sabha polls, TMC leader and MP has said.

Talking to outside Parliament on Monday afternoon, O'Brien said: "A delegation of 22 opposition parties will meet and request the to revert to the ballot paper system and do away with the machines (EVMs) for conducting the coming Lok Sabha "

According to O'Brien, the delegation will include among others Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK's Kanimozhi, CPI's D Raja and others.

O'Brien said: "There is a need to stop the use of EVMs in order to save the Constitution and federal structure of the country. We have spoken to all opposition parties. We have to save the Constitution, the country and the federal structure."

However, contrary to the claims made by opposition parties, the ECI has maintained that EVMs will not be replaced with ballot papers under any circumstances as EVMs are "fully safe and secure."

Earlier on Friday too, opposition parties had announced that they would approach the ECI over the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs by the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)